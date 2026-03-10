Chargers' Deane Leonard: Back with Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers signed Leonard to a one-year, $2 million deal on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old corner from Ole Miss appeared in just eight regular-season games for the Chargers last season due to a knee injury. However, he's operated as one of Los Angeles' best special-teamers over the last two years, logging 355 special-teams snaps and 13 total tackles. Expect Leonard to maintain a similar role ahead of next season.
