Leonard (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Leonard had missed the Chargers last three games with this heel issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If the second-year corner were to miss his fourth game in a row in Week 17, both Ja'Sir Taylor and Essang Bassey would likely see increased opportunities in Los Angeles' secondary.