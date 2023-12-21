Leonard (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Bills.
It looks like Leonard will probably miss his third straight game in Week 16 due to an ankle injury. In that case, Michael Davis projects to make another start at cornerback versus Buffalo.
