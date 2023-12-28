Leonard (heel) was considered a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Wednesday.
Leonard missed Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills due to what was considered an ankle injury, which now appears to be classified as a heel issue to open Week 17. The cornerback will look to increase his workload at practice before the end of the week in order to return to the field Sunday versus the Broncos.
More News
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Doubtful for Saturday vs. Bills•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Unavailable for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Officially out vs. Denver•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Logs career high in tackles•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Set to return for Week 8•