Leonard recorded seven tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 20-10 loss versus the Ravens.

That Leonard posted a career high in tackles is not totally surprising given he also played a career-high 69 defensive snaps in Week 12. The Chargers have been flailing on defense this season, especially when it comes to trying to stop the pass, so betting on any Chargers corner not named Asante Samuel to provide consistent, solid reps seems less than wise at this point.