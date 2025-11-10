Chargers' Deane Leonard: Ready to go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (knee) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Steelers.
Leonard will make his regular-season debut after missing the entirety of the campaign to this point while on injured reserve with a knee injury. He'll slot in as a top reserve option behind Donte Jackson and Cam Hart at cornerback versus Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Activated off IR•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Designated for return from IR•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Placed on IR, designated to return•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Suffers leg injury•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Good to go Monday vs. Baltimore•
-
Chargers' Deane Leonard: Activated Monday•