Leonard exited Sunday's preseason game against the Saints with an apparent leg injury and did not return, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Leonard was helped off the field by the Chargers' training staff after playing 21 defensive snaps. He's in the mix to land one of the top reserve jobs in Los Angeles' secondary, as long as his injury isn't severe. Leonard appeared in 10 regular-season contests last season, logging eight tackles (six solo) and three pass breakups.