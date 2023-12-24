Leonard (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Bills.
Leonard was listed as doubtful heading into the contest, so this isn't surprising. Ja'Sir Taylor and Michael Davis will fill in as the outside corners in replace of Leonard with Asante Samuel likely shifting intermittently between the outside and the slt.
