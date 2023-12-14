Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Raiders.
Leonard will miss a second game in a row while nursing an ankle injury. In his absence, Michael Davis will likely draw another start at cornerback when the team takes on Las Vegas.
