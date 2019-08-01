Chargers' Dee Liner: Headed to Los Angeles
Liner signed a contract with the Chargers on Thursday.
Liner was most recently waived by the Titans after signing a reserve/future contract with the team. He will now join the Chargers for training camp, where he will be considered a long shot to make the final roster.
