Phillips (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Phillips was a late addition to Saturday's injury report due to a hamstring injury, but he has been cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. He's mostly served on special teams this season, but given that the Chargers are locked into a wild-card spot for the AFC playoffs, he may see more defensive snaps in Week 18 if Daiyan Henley operates on a snap count.