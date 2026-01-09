Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Could play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
The 29-year-old upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's playoff contest. Phillips is a key special-teamer for the Chargers (352 special-teams snaps), recording 37 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 17 appearances this season. If active for the wild-card matchup, he's expected to play a depth role in Los Angeles' linebacker corps while contributing on special teams.
