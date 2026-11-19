Phillips recorded nine tackles (four solo) and an interception during Monday's 23-20 win at Baltimore.

Phillips was in the right place at the right time when a Jacoby Brissett pass bounced off the helmet of rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane in the second quarter, and the turnover set up a Chargers touchdown that put the team ahead 17-7. His tackle total was also his highest going back to Week 18 of the 2023 season with the Ravens. With that said, his role in the Chargers' defense is still not big enough to warrant IDP consideration in most formats.