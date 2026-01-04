Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Pops up late on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips has been healthy all season but must have picked up the injury late in the week during practice. He's primarily played on special teams this season, but the Chargers are projected to rest many of their starters. If Phillips, can suit up, he could be in line for a larger role as a result.
