Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Ready to go for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's wild-card contest against the Patriots.
Phillips will be good to go for the first round of the playoffs after opening the week on the sidelines at practice with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old has developed into a rather substantial asset on special teams, and he'll look to make a splash play versus New England.
More News
-
Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Could play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Cleared to play Week 18•
-
Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Pops up late on injury report•
-
Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Back at practice•
-
Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Not practicing to start camp•
-
Chargers' Del'Shawn Phillips: Lands with Chargers•