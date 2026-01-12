default-cbs-image
Phillips (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's wild-card contest against the Patriots.

Phillips will be good to go for the first round of the playoffs after opening the week on the sidelines at practice with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old has developed into a rather substantial asset on special teams, and he'll look to make a splash play versus New England.

