Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers reinstated Perryman (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.
Perryman is on track to return from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs, though he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. The veteran linebacker could see a substantial workload in his return if Troy Dye is unable to play after not practicing all week due to a thumb injury.
