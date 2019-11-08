Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Active for TNF
Perryman (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Chargers.
Perryman couldn't finish this past Sunday's win over the Packers and didn't practice all week, but he shook off the injury in time. This will be Perryman's 10th game of the season, marking his highest game total since the 2016 campaign. Over the past seven games, the 26-year-old has averaged 5.4 stops, and he could have a busy night considering rookie Josh Jacobs has exceeded 20 carries in three of his last four outings.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Status uncertain for TNF•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Doesn't have concussion•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Being checked for concussion•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Increased role?•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...