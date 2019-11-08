Play

Perryman (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Perryman couldn't finish this past Sunday's win over the Packers and didn't practice all week, but he shook off the injury in time. This will be Perryman's 10th game of the season, marking his highest game total since the 2016 campaign. Over the past seven games, the 26-year-old has averaged 5.4 stops, and he could have a busy night considering rookie Josh Jacobs has exceeded 20 carries in three of his last four outings.

