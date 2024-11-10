Perryman (toe) is active for the Chargers' game versus the Titans on Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.
Perryman managed to play through a toe injury during last week's win over the Browns and will attempt to do so again Sunday. If he ends up being limited by the injury at all, Nick Niemann would likely see increased playing time.
