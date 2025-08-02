Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Arrested Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perryman was arrested Friday on a felony weapons charge, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Per Rhim, Perryman is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in municipal court Tuesday. Perryman signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Chargers in March after finishing the 2024 regular season with 55 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 11 games.
