Perryman was arrested Friday on a felony weapons charge, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Per Rhim, Perryman is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in municipal court Tuesday. Perryman signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Chargers in March after finishing the 2024 regular season with 55 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 11 games.