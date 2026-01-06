The NFL reinstated Perryman from a two-game suspension Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Perryman was handed a two-game suspension by the NFL in late December for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Perryman has served his suspension and will be available for the Chargers' wild-card game against the Patriots on Sunday. The veteran linebacker logged 47 tackles (30 solo) and three passes across 10 regular-season games.