Perryman is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Perryman was set to be used more often in this contest, and he already had three solo tackles. He'll need to clear the league's protocol before he can get back into action, and Nick Dzubnar figures to slot in at middle linebacker for the time being.

