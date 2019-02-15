Perryman (knee/hamstring) can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official website reports.

The 2015 second-round pick has already missed 22 regular-season games, most recently suffering a season-ending LCL injury in Week 10 of 2018. Perryman was on pace for his first 100-tackle campaign prior to the injury, averaging 48 snaps per game as a starter at middle linebacker. He should be healthy before training camp in 2019, but it isn't clear if he'll re-sign with the Chargers or find a larger contract elsewhere. The 25-year-old might actually prefer a short-term deal, as a healthy campaign would set him up for a massive pay day down the road.