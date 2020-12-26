Perryman (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
After missing the last three games, Perryman practiced without limitations all week. Nevertheless, he'll be monitored for a setback over the weekend until Sunday's contest. He's undoubtedly trending in the right direction and should return to the starting middle linebacker role if he's given the green light. Perryman has posted 34 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup over 11 games this year.
