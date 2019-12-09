Perryman won't face additional discipline from the team and will be able to play Sunday against the Vikings, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Perryman was a late scratch for Week 14 in Jacksonville due to non-injury reasons, as he apparently missed a team meeting and was sent home by coach Anthony Lynn, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. The 27-year-old played only 36 combined snaps in the previous two games, so there's no guarantee he plays a significant defensive role down the stretch.