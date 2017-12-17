Perryman is believed to have suffered a hamstring tendon strain in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs, an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perryman will undergo an MRI on Sunday to gain further clarity on the extent of his injury, but it seems likely that he'll miss some time after he needed to be carted off the field in the Week 15 loss. The Chargers had already been without Perryman's services for the first eight games of the season while he recovered from left ankle surgery. Jatavis Brown is next in line to pick up snaps at linebacker if Perryman is withheld from the Chargers' final two regular-season contests.