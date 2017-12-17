Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Could be shut down with hamstring injury
Perryman is believed to have suffered a hamstring tendon strain in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs, an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Perryman will undergo an MRI on Sunday to gain further clarity on the extent of his injury, but it seems likely that he'll miss some time after he needed to be carted off the field in the Week 15 loss. The Chargers had already been without Perryman's services for the first eight games of the season while he recovered from left ankle surgery. Jatavis Brown is next in line to pick up snaps at linebacker if Perryman is withheld from the Chargers' final two regular-season contests.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Week-to-week with hamstring strain•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Nine tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Jumps on fourth quarter fumble•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.