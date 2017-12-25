Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Could suit up Sunday
Perryman (hamstring) has a chance to play Week 17 against the Raiders, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With the Chargers needing a win and some help, Perryman's return would be huge for the team's chances if he can make it back. If he is unable to, Jatavis Brown will likely continue to start.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ruled out Week 16•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Week-to-week with hamstring strain•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Could be shut down with hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...