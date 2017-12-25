Perryman (hamstring) has a chance to play Week 17 against the Raiders, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Chargers needing a win and some help, Perryman's return would be huge for the team's chances if he can make it back. If he is unable to, Jatavis Brown will likely continue to start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories