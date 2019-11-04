Perryman exited Sunday's 26-11 win over the Packers with a knee injury and didn't return, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Perryman only played 25 of a possible 54 defensive snaps as a result, but he still managed to lead the team with five tackles. He'll need to make a quick recovery to suit up in Thursday's matchup against the Raiders. If he's unable to go, Drue Tranquill figures to be the main beneficiary while Kyzir White should log a respectable snap count.

