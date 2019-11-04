Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Dealing with knee issue
Perryman exited Sunday's 26-11 win over the Packers with a knee injury and didn't return, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman only played 25 of a possible 54 defensive snaps as a result, but he still managed to lead the team with five tackles. He'll need to make a quick recovery to suit up in Thursday's matchup against the Raiders. If he's unable to go, Drue Tranquill figures to be the main beneficiary while Kyzir White should log a respectable snap count.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Doesn't have concussion•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Being checked for concussion•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Increased role?•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Good to go•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Still dealing with injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...