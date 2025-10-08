The Chargers designated Perryman (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Perryman was placed on injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs. The veteran linebacker has spent the four-game minimum on IR and has been cleared to return to practice, logging an LP for Wednesday's session. Perryman may have to practice in full Thursday or Friday in order for the Chargers to reinstate him off IR ahead of Sunday's road tilt against the Dolphins.