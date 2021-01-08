Perryman recorded seven tackles in the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Chiefs. He finished the season with 48 tackles and one forced fumble across 13 games.

It looked as if the long-time Chargers starting middle linebacker had finally been ushered out of the role after the team traded up into the first-round to acquire Kenneth Murray this past offseason, and that mostly held true until Kyzir White was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 13. The Chargers proceeded to be gashed by the running game, allowing 100 yards or more in three of the final four games excluding the meaningless Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs. Entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, it's hard to imagine Perryman will command a significant price tag given his injury history and ineffectiveness, but it's entirely possible the Chargers could choose to wash their hands of the 2015 second-round pick altogether.