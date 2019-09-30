Play

Perryman tested negative for a concussion Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Perryman was taken out of the Sunday's game versus the Dolphins in the second half and didn't return while he was being checked for a concussion. He passed the league's protocol, however, and will be good to go for Sunday's game versus the Broncos. Perryman had little IDP value with just nine tackles over the last two contests.

