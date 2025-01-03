Perryman (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Perryman missed Week 17 against the Patriots and has played just 11 defensive snaps since Week 11, missing five of the last six contests. Troy Dye and Daiyan Henley should again handle linebacker duties against Las Vegas with Perryman unlikely to play.
