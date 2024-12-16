Perryman (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
Perryman has missed the Chargers' last four contests, but he was listed as questionable ahead of Week 15 after practicing on a limited basis all week. It would seem to suggest he's nearing a return. The Chargers play the Broncos on Thursday night.
