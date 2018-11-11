Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Exits game with knee injury
Perryman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a knee injury.
Perryman went down during the first quarter of Sunday's divisional tilt, and required assistance from trainers to eventually leave the field. As long as the four-year pro remains sidelined, Hayes Pullard will slot into the starting lineup. Expect an update on Perryman's health if he's unable to return to the Week 10 contest.
