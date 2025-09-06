Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Exits with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perryman is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Chiefs due to an ankle injury.
Perryman suffered the injury in the first half of Friday's game, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of his injury and whether he can return. Del'Shawn Phillips and Troy Dye are candidates to see a significant increase in snaps at inside linebacker alongside Daiyan Henley if Perryman is not cleared to return.
