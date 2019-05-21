Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Expected back for training camp
Perryman (knee) isn't back to 100 percent yet but hopes to be good to go for training camp, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Perryman suffered an LCL injury that ended his 2018 season and he's still working with the team's medical staff as he aims to get back to full strength. He'll figure to resume his role as the team's starting middle linebacker when he returns to action.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Re-signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Can hit free agency•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Out for season•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Picks up first interception of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...