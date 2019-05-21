Perryman (knee) isn't back to 100 percent yet but hopes to be good to go for training camp, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Perryman suffered an LCL injury that ended his 2018 season and he's still working with the team's medical staff as he aims to get back to full strength. He'll figure to resume his role as the team's starting middle linebacker when he returns to action.

