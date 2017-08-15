Perryman (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Perryman suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Seahawks. Surgery could still be in the picture for the 24-year-old. In his absence, Jatavis Browin projects to take over middle linebacker duties, while Korey Toomer figures to slot in as the opposite inside linebacker.