Perryman is expected to miss four to six weeks due to an ankle injury, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Perryman injured his left ankle in the first quarter during Sunday's blowout loss to the Seahawks and was taken to the locker room via a cart. He returned to the sidelines later in the contest wearing a walking boot and using crutches and is expected to undergo an MRI early this week. With Perryman out, Jatavis Brown is expected to take over as the starting middle linebacker with Korey Toomer slotting in as the opposite inside linebacker.