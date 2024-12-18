Perryman (groin) said Tuesday that the plan is for him to play in Thursday night's contest against the Broncos, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Perryman has been sidelined for the Chargers' last four contests while working through a groin injury, but he appears to be hopeful that he'll be ready to go for Week 16. The linebacker was estimated to be a limited participant at Monday's walkthrough before officially logging a limited practice Tuesday.