Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Expects to play Week 17
Perryman (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Wednesday.
Perryman could practice on a limited basis all week, but head coach Anthony Lynn indicated he should be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The 24-year-old sat out last Sunday's win over the Jets after straining his hamstring in Week 15, and would provide a big boost to the Chargers defense if able to return for the regular season finale.
