Perryman (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Perryman has missed Los Angeles' past two games with the injury, but starting the practice week with a limited sessions gives the veteran linebacker a chance to be ready for Sunday against Kansas City. Daiyan Henley (knee) missed practice Wednesday, so the Chargers could get thin at linebacker if neither can play.
