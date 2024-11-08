Perryman (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The veteran linebacker played through his toe issue in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns, so he'll likely suit up Sunday unless his injury worsened over the week. If Perryman is unable to play in Week 10, Nick Niemann will likely start alongside Daiyan Henley in the Chargers' linebacker corps.