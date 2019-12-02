Perryman picked up four tackles (three solo) and snared an interception in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Broncos.

The Chargers ultimately wasted Perryman's third career interception, as the offense failed to move the ball more than a yard and settled for a long field goal which deflected off the left upright. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has been a non-factor following the offseason signing of Thomas Davis, recording just 49 tackles through nine games.