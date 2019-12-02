Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Gets third career interception
Perryman picked up four tackles (three solo) and snared an interception in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Broncos.
The Chargers ultimately wasted Perryman's third career interception, as the offense failed to move the ball more than a yard and settled for a long field goal which deflected off the left upright. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has been a non-factor following the offseason signing of Thomas Davis, recording just 49 tackles through nine games.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Active for TNF•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Status uncertain for TNF•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Doesn't have concussion•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Being checked for concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...