Perryman (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Sidelined for the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Jets, Perryman gained clearance for the regular-season finale after putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Perryman's return to action will result in fewer snaps to go around for depth linebackers Jatavis Brown and Korey Toomer.

