Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Good to go Sunday vs. Raiders
Perryman (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Sidelined for the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Jets, Perryman gained clearance for the regular-season finale after putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Perryman's return to action will result in fewer snaps to go around for depth linebackers Jatavis Brown and Korey Toomer.
