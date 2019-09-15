Perryman (ankle) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Lions.

Perryman faced the same situation heading into Week 1, logging limited practice time, but was ultimately able to suit up. Now that he's officially active for the game, the 26-year-old will likely fill in for his usual role at middle linebacker.

