Perryman (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Perryman was a full participant in practice all week, which prompted the Chargers to activate the veteran linebacker from injured reserve Saturday. He missed the Chargers' last five games due to an ankle injury, but he has been cleared to return for Week 7 after going through pregame warmups. Perryman will return to a starting role at inside linebacker alongside Daiyan Henley while Marlowe Wax And Del'Shawn Philips provide rotational depth.