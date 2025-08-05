Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Has charges dropped
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perryman, who was arrested Friday on a felony weapons charge, had the charge dropped Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Popper also reported a statement from Ron Butler, Perryman's agent: "The charges have been dismissed, and we're grateful the matter has been resolved." The inside linebacker finished with 55 tackles (39 solo) across 11 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2024, landing a one-year, $3.6-million deal to return to the team in March.
