Perryman, who was arrested Friday on a felony weapons charge, had the charge dropped Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Popper also reported a statement from Ron Butler, Perryman's agent: "The charges have been dismissed, and we're grateful the matter has been resolved." The inside linebacker finished with 55 tackles (39 solo) across 11 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2024, landing a one-year, $3.6-million deal to return to the team in March.