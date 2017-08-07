Perryman is fully healthy and has been impressive throughout the opening week of training camp, Rickey Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

Perryman, who was hampered by a variety of different injuries last season, was particularly remarkable in the team's joint practice with the Rams, sticking with rookie wide receiver Cooper Kupp in 7-on-7 drills. Perryman is expected to start as the Mike middle linebacker in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme. If the 23-year-old can manage to put together a full 16-game campaign, Perryman could be an intriguing name to watch for in IDP leagues.