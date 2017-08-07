Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Healthy and impressive in joint practice
Perryman is fully healthy and has been impressive throughout the opening week of training camp, Rickey Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Perryman, who was hampered by a variety of different injuries last season, was particularly remarkable in the team's joint practice with the Rams, sticking with rookie wide receiver Cooper Kupp in 7-on-7 drills. Perryman is expected to start as the Mike middle linebacker in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme. If the 23-year-old can manage to put together a full 16-game campaign, Perryman could be an intriguing name to watch for in IDP leagues.
