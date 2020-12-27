Perryman (back) is listed as active heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Perryman was able to practice with no restrictions throughout the week, so it's no great surprise the linebacker will make his return to the lineup Week 16. The 28-year-old hasn't been able to suit up since Nov. 29, though he was never moved to injured reserve with his back issue. Now active, Perryman is slated to supplant Nick Vigil at the middle linebacker spot for Los Angeles.
