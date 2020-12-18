Perryman (back) is officially inactive for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Perryman came into the game drawing a doubtful tag after missing practice throughout the week, so this news isn't surprising. Perryman will miss his third straight game with the back issue, so in his stead, Nick Vigil will continue to draw the start at middle linebacker for Thursday's game.
