Perryman (groin) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.
The inside linebacker will now miss his fourth straight game despite practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week. Troy Dye and Junior Colson should see more snaps in his absence.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Could return in Week 15•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Begins week with limited practice•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Out for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Likely out for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Gets in limited practice•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Set to miss another contest•